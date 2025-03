Today we can expect sunshine and high temperatures reaching 40 degrees - just like yesterday. This is almost perfectly average for early March.

This weekend we Spring Forward! Our sunset is at 5:49 pm on Saturday and 6:50 pm on Sunday! We can look forward to sunny skies and normal temperatures. There is a chance for some flakes on Saturday evening.

Next week looks to be warmer with highs in the mid 50s for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will be a bit cooler with a chance of rain.