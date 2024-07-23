Forecast: Some rain and thunder for training camp.

Showers and thunderstorms moved through Northeast Wisconsin earlier today. We can expect scattered rain showers throughout all of our neighborhoods today. While we can expect some thunder and lighting, severe weather is unlikely.

Temperatures will be a little bit cooler, only into the mid-to-low 70s. Humidity is back too - expect dew points in the mid 60s.

We can still expect isolated rain showers during the day on Wednesday. Temperatures sit in the low 70s once again.

High pressure and sunshine returns for us to finish the work week! Lots of sun and low 80s for Thursday.

This weekend, expect highs near 90 degrees and sunny skies.