Forecast: Soggy Election Day

We are waking up to more rain showers and fog across the area.

It's going to be another rainy day for Northeast Wisconsin! The same low-pressure system is responsible for more rain and clouds. Another inch of rain is possible today. As a cold front sweeps across the state today, there is a chance for thunderstorms, and some could be strong to severe.

If all the ingredients work out, we can expect heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and possibly a brief spin-up.

High temperatures are in the 60s. Gusty winds return this afternoon.

The weather calms down after today. Sunshine returns on Wednesday and temperatures are back to normal in the low 50s.

There is another chance for rain this weekend.

