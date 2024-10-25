Forecast: Soak up the sun this weekend!

Some rain showers moved through overnight. Rainfall totals are less than ¼ inch in all neighborhoods. We are now seeing drought conditions for most neighborhoods. We have seen 4 inches less rain than average this fall.

Our highs today will be in the low 60s. We will see more sunshine into the afternoon. AGAIN - above average! Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to fall near freezing.

Sunshine and high pressure for the weekend with temperatures around 60 degrees. We are seeing peak fall colors across Northeast Wisconsin so go check it out!!

Next week we are looking forward to a handful of 70s! Unfortunately, that ends on Halloween. Rain showers and some thunder is also possible with this warmth.

