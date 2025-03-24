Forecast: Snowy & Blustery Monday

Here we are talking about another spring storm. Yesterday we saw a few inches of snow fall across our neighborhoods. Areas to the north and west saw 6-8 inches of snow. Brown County and Fox Valley totals are around 2-3 inches. We wrap up this system today.

On Monday, our high temperatures will reach the 40s. That is slightly below normal. Northerly winds gusting to 30 mph will make it feel even cooler. We can expect the roads to remain slick throughout the day with blowing & drifting snow.

Sunshine returns for Tuesday as temps are in the mid-40s and with calmer winds will feel like a nicer day all around.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with highs reaching 50 and mostly sunny skies.

We can expect another spring storm to bring showers and mixed precipitation to Wisconsin this weekend.

