Forecast: Snowed in with your Valentine!

Yesterday was pretty chilly with high temperatures in the teens.

With clear skies, it is a frigid start to the morning with all neighborhoods below 0. High pressure and sunshine exit early today, expect more clouds throughout the day! The high temperatures will be in the low 20s with wind chill temperatures around 10 degrees. Are you ready for our next BIG weathermaker?! By 6-7 tonight we will start to see snow. The heaviest snow will fall around 10 pm-1 am but showers last into Saturday. Most models suggest snow totals around 3-6 inches.

Sunshine and cool temperatures for Sunday.

Next week will be frigid with single-digit highs and overnight lows FAR below zero!

