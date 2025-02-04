Forecast: Snow yesterday, snow tomorrow

Half of our neighborhoods saw measurable snow yesterday! Some places in the Northwoods collecting 6 inches of snow! Even with today's snowfall we are still running deficit of 16"

It is a cold and breezy start to our morning with wind chill temperatures near 0 degrees. Highs fall below normal into the teens. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Northerly winds continue to bring in cooler air.

Sunny skies to start on Wednesday with frigid temperatures but clouds increase throughout the day. Wednesday evening into Thursday morning we will see more accumulating snow.

Saturday comes with another chance for snow. We need to keep an eye on this storm. It appears we are finally getting a taste of winter!

