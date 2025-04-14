Forecast: Snow for some, windy for all

What a beautiful weekend across Northeast Wisconsin! We had highs in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday! Mostly sunny skies on Saturday, and a few showers on Sunday afternoon.

It is a warm start to the morning with temperatures in the 50s. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s today. Expect mostly sunny skies, but strong winds. Westerly winds are around 15-25 mph, with gusts reaching 45 mph.

Tonight, we can expect mostly cloudy skies and some showers. We could see snow and rain across the area but not expecting any accumulating snow!! (phew!)

Temperatures climb near 60 degrees throughout the middle of the week. Mostly sunny skies are back.

Thursday night into Friday we are tracking more rain. More details to come.

The weekend looks nice with highs above normal and dry conditions.

