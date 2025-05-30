Forecast: Smoke and storms

Friday will be sunny, warm, and breezy with highs reaching 80 degrees. A cold front may trigger a few storms during the afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk for severe weather across Northeast Wisconsin.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada will spread across the area today, prompting the DNR to issue an Air Quality Alert. This is in effect from 6:00 a.m. Friday to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The weekend looks great with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s, particularly away from the lake.

June and meteorological summer start on Sunday, and the first several days of June seem warm to hot.

