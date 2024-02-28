Forecast: Slippery, snowy roads today after 70s yesterday.

Waking up to snow on the ground is a rude awaking after seeing 70 degrees in many neighborhoods yesterday afternoon.

Many of us waking up to 1-2 inches of snow. Most of that fell as slush on the roads - slippery morning commute.

Thats not all as far as wintery conditions today.

Strong winds gusting over 30 mph will ushering in the cold air. Remaining windy through the day bringing wind chills to the single digits. Our highs will only be in the mid 20s today which is 40+ degrees colder than they were yesterday.

Looking forward to warming weather and sunny skies tomorrow as our highs climb above normal.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday our highs climb into the mid to upper 50s.

