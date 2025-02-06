Forecast: Slippery roads before gusty winds

A fast-moving system brought some snow to our neighborhoods last night. A lot of this precipitation fell as wintry mix and freezing drizzle. This resulted in low snow totals but extremely slick roads. Higher snow fall totals were reported north of Green Bay.

After the snow comes the wind. There is a Wind Advisory in effect until 9 pm for gusts to 50 mph. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The strong winds could produce some blowing snow.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures for Friday.

Now let's talk snow! Saturday comes with another chance for snow. We need to keep an eye on this storm. It appears we are finally getting a taste of winter! This is a stronger system bringing definite impacts to the area. There are still plenty of unknowns with this system! The main question will be where will the heavy snow band be, and how much snow will that bring?

Next week will be chilly! High temperatures will be in the teens and overnight lows falling to 0 degrees. This is 10 degrees below normal.

