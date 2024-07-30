Forecast: Similar to yesterday - but hotter

Another foggy start to our day with temperatures and dew points in the mid 60s.

Yesterday was the 4th straight day with highs in the 80s.

It will be very warm to hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

It will also be humid with dew points mainly in the 70s.

A few storms are possible from time-to-time. Any storms that develop could produce severe weather & heavy rain.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Humid. A chance of a storm.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Humid. A chance of a storm.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Humid. A chance of a storm.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Humid. A chance of a storm.

