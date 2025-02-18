Forecast: Sick of Winter?

Last week was ALL about the snow. All neighborhoods received more than a foot of snow in the last 10 days. This week our main focus is temperatures.

This morning, a cold weather advisory was issued for wind chill temperatures near -30 degrees. Sunny skies with neighborhood high temperatures near 10 degrees. Our wind chill temperatures will remain below 0 until tomorrow afternoon!

Tonight our temperatures will still fall to 10 degrees below 0.

High temperatures get warmer every day this week. This weekend will be mild with highs reaching 30 on Sunday

March 1st is the first day of Meteorological Spring!

