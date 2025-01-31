Forecast: Shorts weather was short-lived

Yesterday was one of the warmest January days in the history of weather records. Most of our neighborhoods recorded highs in the 50!

Today we aren't as lucky. Our highs will be in the mid 30s, which will feel a bit cooler. However, this is still 10 degrees above normal! Without any snow today, we close out the 7th least snowy January on record.

Saturday we will see highs in the 30s and cloudy skies. Watching the chance for snow and rain overnight into Sunday morning. Snow accumulations will be a couple inches in the Northwoods. Most of our neighborhoods will see minimal impacts.

Sunday is Groundhog Day! Jimmy and Phil will let us know if we have 6 more weeks of winter or an early spring.

Temperatures return to normal next week. Highs back in the 20s.