Wednesday: Warmer air moves in, highs in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies. Westerly winds around 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Warmer with high temperatures near 40 degrees.

Friday: Highs near normal in the upper 30s. Partly sunny skies. Mostly sunny skies.

Weekend: Above average temperatures with highs near 40 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies. More clouds and chance for showers for the Packers game Sunday night.