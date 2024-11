It's another chilly morning in Northeast Wisconsin. The good news is that winds are calmer across the area, so wind chill temperatures aren't quite as frigid.

Our highs today remain below normal, only in the low 30s.

Expect chilly conditions on Thanksgiving day. Highs will be below normal in the mid-30s. Gusty winds are back!

Bundle up if you're headed to Lambeau Field Thursday evening.

Highs fall even further into the weekend. Highs are only in the 20s!