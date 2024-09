We are in for a rude awakening today. Our temperatures will be 10 degrees below normal, only in the low 60s! Northerly winds gusting to 20 mph, lots of clouds and some rain showers are likely too. This will be the coldest day since early June!

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low 40s!

Sunshine returns for us on Saturday but temperatures remain in the 60s with gusty winds.

Major warm up next week with highs into the 80s. Starting a long stretch of sunshine and dry weather.