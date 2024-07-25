Forecast: Return of the sunshine

Thursday starts a stretch of sunny weather for WI! Today will be perfect! Temperatures in the upper 70s, low winds, and low humidity.

Still keeping an eye on wildfire smoke in the upper atmosphere.

A bit warmer as we finish the week with highs climbing into the low 80s. Lots of sunshine this weekend and not seeing a lot of humidity.

Even warmer this weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s and a couple of 90s next week.

Next week we can expect a couple chances for rain and thunderstorms but not anticipating severe weather.

