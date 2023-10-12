Forecast Rethink your weekend trip to the pumpkin patch.

Today: Temperatures in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Northerly winds around 10-20 mph.
Tonight: A large rain system works its way into the area. Northeasterly winds around 10-20 mph.
Friday: Temps in the low 50s. Lots of rain ALL day. At times can be heavy. Flooded roadways are possible. Winds from the northeast around 15-30 mph.
Saturday: Rain system lingers over the great lakes. Daytime highs in the low 50s with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Could see rain totals near 3 inches by the end of the day Saturday.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Highs in the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies.
Tuesday: Highs in the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies.