Tuesday: Temps warmer across the area. Highs around70s. Partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Rain possible in the evening. High temperatures near 80.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and high temperatures around 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny and high temperatures around 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Packers Home Opener!! Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain.