Forecast: Record setting highs... but not yet

Friday: Highs in the mid 40s. Partly sunny and northwesterly winds around 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Highs in the mid 40s with partly sunny skies. A break from the windy conditions.

Sunday: Highs near 50 with mostly sunny skies. Gusty winds return.

Monday: Warmer with temps in the low 50s! Some sun. Gusty winds return.

Tuesday: Warmer with highs in upper 50s and plenty of sunshine

Wednesday: Temperatures in the low 60s! Well above normal and sunny!

Thursday: Temperatures in the low 60s! Sun during the day and rain chances later into the evening.