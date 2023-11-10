Watch Now
Forecast: Record setting highs... but not yet

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 6:32 AM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 07:32:01-05

Friday: Highs in the mid 40s. Partly sunny and northwesterly winds around 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Highs in the mid 40s with partly sunny skies. A break from the windy conditions.
Sunday: Highs near 50 with mostly sunny skies. Gusty winds return.
Monday: Warmer with temps in the low 50s! Some sun. Gusty winds return.
Tuesday: Warmer with highs in upper 50s and plenty of sunshine
Wednesday: Temperatures in the low 60s! Well above normal and sunny!
Thursday: Temperatures in the low 60s! Sun during the day and rain chances later into the evening.

