Forecast: Record breaking warmth?

Today: Warmer with temps running 10 degrees above normal into the mid-to- upper 40s. Not quite record breaking! No snow left on the ground. Lots of sunshine and winds from the south.

Friday: Highs again in the low 40s. Chance of rain. Mostly cloudy skies

Saturday: Chance of rain and partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and highs near 40.

Monday: Highs in the mid 30s and sunny.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and highs back into the 40s.