Forecast: Record breaking warmth?

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 8:36 AM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 09:36:56-05

Today: Warmer with temps running 10 degrees above normal into the mid-to- upper 40s. Not quite record breaking! No snow left on the ground. Lots of sunshine and winds from the south.
Friday: Highs again in the low 40s. Chance of rain. Mostly cloudy skies
Saturday: Chance of rain and partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and highs near 40.
Monday: Highs in the mid 30s and sunny.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and highs back into the 40s.

