Forecast: Record breaking Monday!

We are starting this week with some GREAT weather!! High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s today! A few neighborhoods may even see 70 degrees! This will be our first 60-degree day of the year and break records in many neighborhoods. You can expect sunny skies and gusty southwesterly winds too.

After a cold front moves through tonight, we can expect cooler temperatures. Tuesday's highs are still above normal, reaching about 40 degrees. Northerly winds will be around 20 mph.

Wednesday through Friday will be warm and mild. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures above normal.

We can expect another large spring storm this weekend. We can expect heavy rain, thunderstorms, and even some snow. Stay tuned to NBC 26 for updates.

