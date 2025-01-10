Forecast: Ready for some snow?

Wow! What a difference 24 hours makes. This morning's temperatures are 15-20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning!

A cold front is driving a band of snow across the region this morning. We can expect a dusting of snow. Watch out for slick spots on the roads & sidewalks! Sunshine will attempt to peak through this afternoon. The front isn't bringing colder air. Our high temperatures are in the low 30s today and through this weekend.

Sunny skies for Saturday - great for ice fishing or skating!

Our next real "weather maker" will bring snow to Wisconsin on Sunday. Most computer models suggest snow totals around 2-5 inches. Higher snowfall totals are expected in Door County. Stay tuned to NBC 26 on air and online for the latest.

Temperatures DROP after the snow. Highs will be in the teens - that's 10 degrees below normal. Expect overnight lows below 0 degrees.

