Forecast: Rainy, cool, breezy - for how long?

It's a beautiful, spring-like day—this would be true if it were the first week of April. Unfortunately, we are days away from Memorial Day weekend.

We have seen rainfall amounts over an inch across southern Wisconsin. Rain showers continue today. There is no risk for severe weather, but another half inch of rain is likely. Our highs stay below normal in the low 50s.

Thursday and Friday, we can expect highs in the low 60s and a mix of sun and clouds.

The sun comes out for the weekend.

It's the unofficial kickoff to Summer, but it won't feel like it!

