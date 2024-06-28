Forecast: Rain today leads to sunny weekend.

Yesterday was picture perfect throughout many neighborhoods with lots of sun and low 70s.

Today... Not so much!

We can expect rain showers and lots of clouds throughout the day. Rain totals should be between ½ inch and 1 inch. A few thunderstorms are possible and the risk for severe weather is low. Rainfall amounts will be higher in thunderstorms. All of our neighborhoods have seen above average rainfall amounts this month.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s and we will see gusty southerly winds.

These winds set us up for much warmer weather tomorrow! Highs in the low 80s on Saturday. The day will start off cloudy but clouds clear gradually during the day.

Humidity is also back for Saturday with dew point temps in the low 70s.

Highs back in the 70s on Sunday and Monday with plenty of sun.

July starts with chances for thunderstorms and warmer temperatures.