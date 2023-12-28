Forecast: Rain today and flurries possible tonight

Thursday: Rain showers linger through the morning with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the low 40s. Northerly winds gust to 20 mph.
Friday: Highs near 40. Partly cloudy skies.
Weekend: Temperatures in the mid 30s. Some sunshine.
Monday: Highs in the low 30s and sunny skies.
Tuesday: Highs in the mid 30s with sunny skies
Posted at 5:34 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 06:34:01-05
Thursday: Rain showers linger through the morning with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the low 40s. Northerly winds gust to 20 mph.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.