Forecast: Rain today and flurries possible tonight

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 5:34 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 06:34:01-05

Thursday: Rain showers linger through the morning with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the low 40s. Northerly winds gust to 20 mph.
Friday: Highs near 40. Partly cloudy skies.
Weekend: Temperatures in the mid 30s. Some sunshine.
Monday: Highs in the low 30s and sunny skies.
Tuesday: Highs in the mid 30s with sunny skies

