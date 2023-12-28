Forecast: Rain today and flurries possible tonight

Thursday: Rain showers linger through the morning with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the low 40s. Northerly winds gust to 20 mph.

Friday: Highs near 40. Partly cloudy skies.

Weekend: Temperatures in the mid 30s. Some sunshine.

Monday: Highs in the low 30s and sunny skies.

Tuesday: Highs in the mid 30s with sunny skies