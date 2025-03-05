Forecast: Rain, snow, gusty winds - we have it all!

Last night we had a few thunderstorms move through some neighborhoods. We are still seeing widespread rain showers early this morning.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in most of our neighborhoods until 9 pm tonight.

The transition between rain & snow will happen into the morning. Everyone is waking up to wet and slippery roads. Slow down and be ready for a messy morning commute. As we go throughout the day, the snow will begin to taper off into the afternoon. This low-pressure system is moving off to the east but will feel the impacts through the rest of the day. Gusty northerly and northwesterly winds will also make travel difficult throughout the day. We may see some blowing & drifting snow.

Sunshine returns for Thursday as temps are near 40 degrees. Conditions are similar for Friday.

This weekend we Spring Forward! Our sunset is at 5:49 pm on Saturday and 6:50 pm on Sunday! We can look forward to sunny skies and temperatures a few degrees above normal.