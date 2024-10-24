Forecast: Rain showers overnight

A chilly start to your Thursday with our temperatures in the low 30s! Can you believe it was 80 degrees a couple of days ago?!

Our highs are back above normal this afternoon! We will see 60s for most of the neighborhoods. Clouds build in as the day progresses and we can expect some rain overnight. Less than a quarter inch of rain is expected for all neighborhoods.

Sunshine returns for Friday and this weekend. Highs remain above average.

As we look towards the end of the month, we are expecting temperatures to climb into the mid 70s!

