Forecast: Rain showers & forties

We have seen 7 days this month with high temperatures above freezing, three of those being in the last three days. Yesterday, our highs were in the upper 40s.

An area of low pressure moved into Wisconsin last night. This brought some rain/snow/mix to our neighborhoods this morning. This will make for a sloppy commute. We are not expecting any snow or ice accumulation. The chance for rain continues into the afternoon as temperatures reach the low 40s.

There is a chance for isolated rain showers tomorrow morning too. High temperatures remain above normal in the low 40s. We will see gusty northwesterly winds through the beginning of the day. The 50s are back for Friday as we expect a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures are back to normal for the weekend with highs in the low 30s.

Saturday, March 1st is the first day of Meteorological Spring!

Next week: 40s and sunshine.