Forecast: Rain on the way, unlikely to impact drought conditions.

Welcome back to fall! Our temperatures today are expected to return to normal with many of our neighborhood high temperatures in the mid 50s.

A cold front swept through the state last night, changing our winds. Northwesterly winds gusting 20-25 mph.

We could see some isolated rain showers across the area this morning. Our next rain system works in overnight Thursday and into early Friday morning. We are NOT expecting impactful rainfall for most of Northeast Wisconsin which we desperately need.

Sunny skies and 60s are back to finish the week and this weekend. Leaves are at peak through most of our neighborhoods.

Models are trending HOT next week... More 70s to start November.

