Forecast: Rain on the way out

We saw heavy rain throughout our neighborhoods Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Rain tapered off this morning and the flood watch expired before 6 am.

As the rain and clouds move off to the east, sunshine will return for us this afternoon. Our highs remain below normal in the mid 70s. Today will be breezy, winds gusting to 25 mph from the northeast.

High temperatures near 80s on Wednesday with lots of sunshine.

Another chance for rain on Thursday. This won't be as significant as the rain on Monday night.

Sunny and mild this weekend.

