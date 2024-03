Last night came with rain and thunderstorms. Many neighborhoods saw ¼ - ½ inch of rain. There were two reports of hail in Green Bay and 1 report in Appleton.

That is all clearing Tuesday morning. We can expect clouds to clear to sunny skies this afternoon. Our highs climbing above normal into the mid 40s. Northerly winds gusting to 25 mph making it feel a little cooler.

Sunny skies and 40s stick around through the middle of the week. We are tracking rain into the weekend.