Rain showers and widespread fog are impacting the commute this Monday morning. We can expect rain showers on and off throughout the day. Mostly calm winds with our temperatures into the upper 60s.

Clouds decrease tomorrow with similar highs in the upper 60s.

A couple chances for thunderstorms this week!

Possible storms early Wednesday morning. Our highs in the low 70s with sunny skies during the day.

More rain for Northeast Wisconsin on Thursday.

Temperatures close to average this weekend.