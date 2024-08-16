Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms stick around

A low-pressure system brought our neighborhoods some rain and clouds yesterday. The same system is bringing us more of the same this Friday. We can expect isolated thunderstorms throughout the day. Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe weather.

It is a warm and humid day with highs near 80 degrees.

More of the same as we are headed into the weekend with isolated thunderstorms and highs near 80 for us on Saturday.

Sun returns on Sunday and starts a long stretch of dry weather!