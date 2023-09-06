Forecast: Hail Reports this morning, more rain and thunder today.

Wednesday: Highs in the 80s. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Not expecting severe weather. Reports of small hail this morning. Could see an inch of rain by the end of the day. Mostly cloudy skies. Winds from the SW in the morning around 10 mph switching to Northerly direction around 15-20 mph.

Thursday: Major cool down! Temperatures dropping below average in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers linger across NE Wisconsin.

Friday: Highs near 70. Partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Highs near average in the mid 70s. Lots of sunshine.

Sunday: Highs near average in the mid 70s. More clouds and chances of rain.

Monday: Rain showers and temperatures around 70.

Tuesday: Rain showers and temperatures around 70.