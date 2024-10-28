Watch Now
Forecast: Rain and heat to close the month

We can expect more clouds throughout the day on Monday as temperatures are in the upper 60s. The record high for today is within reach but not likely to fall. Gusty S/SW winds will continue to usher warm air into our neighborhoods. As a warm front moves through late tonight, there is a chance for isolated thunderstorms.

Highs near 80 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday! This would be the latest 80-degree day on record and record highs are likely both days!! This also comes with plenty of rain and thunderstorms. Some computer forecast models are suggesting 3 inches of rain before this weekend

Normal temperatures return for Halloween.
50s and sunshine for next weekend.

