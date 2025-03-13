Forecast: Perfect weather today, storms tomorrow.

We can expect temperatures to reach the upper 50s this afternoon! This might be the best weather day of the week! The biggest difference? Calm winds! Enjoy lots of sunshine and temperatures 15 degrees above normal.

Temperatures will reach the 60s for Friday. We can expect rain showers late on Friday.

There is another spring storm headed towards the Midwest this weekend. As of today, the most likely situation for this system is for Northeast Wisconsin to get rain on Friday afternoon and thunderstorms overnight into Saturday morning. There is a chance for severe storms late Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our neighborhoods in a marginal risk. After the rain, there is a chance for snow on Sunday.

Temperatures back in the 50s for next week!

It appears our sunny and calm stretch has come to an end. There are many chances for rain for the second half of the month.

