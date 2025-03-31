Forecast: Out with the storm and onto the next.

The weather was less than ideal this weekend. We saw cloudy skies, thunderstorms, snow, and below-average high temperatures. On Friday, we had our first severe thunderstorm warnings in our area.

The system has now cleared to the east. We can expect the sunshine to return today. High temperatures will only reach 40 degrees. This is about 10 degrees below average.

By Tuesday we are already anticipating our next spring storm. Some snow showers will start late Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday. Wednesday will be wet with rain/snow showers lasting all day. Temperatures reaching 50 degrees. While we can expect most of our neighborhoods to see rain, a few inches of snow cannot be ruled out.

Sunshine and 50s for Thursday and Friday. As of now, the forecast for this weather is calm, mild, and sunny! yay!

