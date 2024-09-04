Forecast: Our last nice day?!

High pressure sticks around bringing us more sunshine on Wednesday with highs reaching 80 degrees! We can expect the layer of wildfire smoke clear out as we go throughout the day.

Our first chance of rain this week is Thursday. New models are suggesting two lines of rain showers - the first one in the middle of the day and the next in the evening. This is triggered by a cold front. This will bring colder temperatures for the weekend. Highs in the mid 60s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers possible on Friday. Sunny skies return for the weekend.

