Forecast: One system done, onto the next!

Last night a few inches of snow fell across our neighborhoods. As the sun rises and more people wake up, we will be able to share more snow totals with you.

High pressure and sunshine return today! The high temperatures will be in the teens with wind chill temperatures barely reaching zero degrees. Our overnight lows will fall below zero with wind chill temperatures reaching -20!

Sunshine and frigid temperatures for Friday morning as we see more clouds throughout the day. Eventually, this leads to our next snow system. We will have more details once the current system moves out. We are looking at accumulating snow for most of the state starting Friday afternoon and lasting through Saturday.

Next week will be frigid with single-digit highs.