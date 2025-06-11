Forecast: One summer-like day this week

We have seen highs in the 60s the past two days. Normal is 75 degrees.

Wednesday will be our best day of the week. We can expect highs in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance some wildfire smoke builds into Wisconsin and impacts air quality on the surface.

Roller coaster temperatures continue. We will be in the low 70s and upper 60s for Thursday and Friday. We are going to end the work week with heavy rain. A few models suggest we could see over an inch of rain with that system. NBC 26 will have the latest forecasts as we continue throughout the week.

Rain chances continue into Saturday morning and highs will be below normal.

Mostly sunny skies and 70s expected for Father's Day and 80s into next week

