Forecast: One more day of spring!

The normal high for this time of year is in the lower 30s. Temps will be running 15-25 degrees above that again today. Paired with calm winds and sunny skies we have another great spring-like day for us. (YAY!)

It changes tomorrow... as a cold front moves through our neighborhoods overnight. This brings gustier winds and cooler temperatures. While still remaining above normal, our highs fall to the mid 30s for both Friday and Saturday. Sunshine remains to help it feel warmer.

Another warm-up for Sunday as we are back until the 50s.

Looking at warmer air to start next week - likely 60 degrees.