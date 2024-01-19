Watch Now
Forecast: Not-so-frigid Friday

Posted at 5:35 AM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 06:35:47-05

Today: Some flurries this morning. Partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs near 15 degrees. Winds are back to breezy from the Northwest around 10-20 mph.

Saturday: High temperatures again near 10 degrees. Mostly sunny skies. Northwest winds around 10-20 mph. Go Pack Go!! - Rainy and Windy in Santa Clara, California.
Sunday: Finally, a bit warmer... highs near 20 degrees (still below normal). Lots of sunshine!

Monday: Temperatures above normal! Should see mid 30s! Mostly cloudy skies.
Tuesday: Chance for rain and snow mix with high temperatures above freezing.
Wednesday: Rain and snow system linger in Northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures climb to the upper 30s

