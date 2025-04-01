Forecast: Not a joke - snow on the way

It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 20s across Northeast Wisconsin. We can expect temperatures to remain below normal with highs in the low 40s today.

Mostly cloudy skies across the area as a low-pressure system nears bringing us our next spring storm. Some snow showers will start late tonight and continue into Wednesday. We can expect a few inches of snow with totals higher totals Northwest of Brown County.

Wednesday will be wet with rain/snow showers lasting all day. The snow changes over to rain during the day Wednesday. We could see a few thunderstorms into the afternoon with a marginal risk for severe storms. Temperatures reaching 50 degrees.

Sunshine and 50s for Thursday and Friday. As of now, the forecast for this weekend is calm, mild, and sunny! YAY!

