Forecast: Normal Temperatures Today

Thursday: Highs fall into the upper 20s (still slightly above normal). Mostly sunny skies and calm winds around 5 mph.

Friday: Clouds increasing through the day. Temperatures in the mid 30s. Winds from the southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s. Snow entering Northeast Wisconsin late.

Tuesday: Snowy? We will keep an eye on this system. Highs in the low 30s.