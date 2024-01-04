Watch Now
Forecast: Normal Temperatures Today

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 5:25 AM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 06:25:59-05

Thursday: Highs fall into the upper 20s (still slightly above normal). Mostly sunny skies and calm winds around 5 mph.

Friday: Clouds increasing through the day. Temperatures in the mid 30s. Winds from the southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s. Snow entering Northeast Wisconsin late.
Tuesday: Snowy? We will keep an eye on this system. Highs in the low 30s.

