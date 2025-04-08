Forecast: No spring storm this week!

Monday was cold and snowy with winds gusting over 30 mph, temperatures 15 degrees below normal, and blowing snow.

High pressure built in overnight, we are seeing clear skies & cold temperatures this morning.

Sunny skies are a bit warmer today. We will also see calmer winds which will help it feel warmer.

Our next weathermaker arrives Wednesday. We can expect some snow and light rain to last into Thursday. Overall, this week will be fairly dry. Temps will slowly moderate this week with much warmer weather for this upcoming weekend.

Sunshine and 50s & 60s for the weekend.