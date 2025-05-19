Forecast: No more 80s this month

After a week of 70s & 80s, and severe storms we are going to get the exact opposite this week. I hope you didn't enjoy the 80s too much!

Temperatures were in the 50s on Sunday. We can expect more cool days for the foreseeable future. On Monday, our forecasted highs are only in the upper 50s again. This is 10 degrees below normal. With northeasterly winds as high as 30 mph, it will feel even cooler.

Mostly cloudy skies are here again on Tuesday. We will see highs in the low 50s. We are expecting heavy rain Tuesday evening & early Wednesday, especially across the south. There is a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. There is no risk for severe weather.

Thursday and Friday we can expect highs in the low 60s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Next weekend is the unofficial kickoff to Summer, but it won't feel like it!

