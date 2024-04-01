Forecast: No Joke, Tracking Snow

Another day with mostly cloudy skies. Our highs remain slightly below normal into the mid 40s. Northerly winds gusting to 20 mph throughout the day.

A long lasting system will bring rain and snow to Northeast Wisconsin Monday afternoon. This will continue to bring precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lots of uncertainty! Will it be snow? Will it be rain?

Either way: you can expect major travel impacts across the neighborhoods Tuesday and Wednesday. Very breezy winds last as long as the system.

Looking towards next weekend we are back in the 50s with sunny skies.

