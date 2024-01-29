Forecast: New Week - Old Forecast

Monday: Warm temperatures in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy skies all day. Rain showers into the evening. Southwest winds around 10-20mph.

Tuesday: Waking up to flurries. Temperatures again nearing 40 degrees. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Temperatures making it into the 40s. Partly cloudy skies.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s.

Weekend: Highs in the 30s and partly cloudy.